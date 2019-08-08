Community & Events

August Philadelphia community picnics

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Senator Christine Tartaglione kicked off her August community picnics in North Philadelphia.

Thursday's celebration is the first of three this month.

Families enjoyed the sunshine in Fairhill Square Park with a DJ, back-to-school giveaways, fingerprinting with the Philadelphia Police, and lots of food vendors.

Next Thursday's free picnic will be held at the Lawncrest Rec Center, on East Comly Street.
