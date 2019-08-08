August Philadelphia community picnics

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Senator Christine Tartaglione kicked off her August community picnics in North Philadelphia.Thursday's celebration is the first of three this month.Families enjoyed the sunshine in Fairhill Square Park with a DJ, back-to-school giveaways, fingerprinting with the Philadelphia Police, and lots of food vendors.Next Thursday's free picnic will be held at the Lawncrest Rec Center, on East Comly Street.