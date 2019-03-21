Community & Events

Philadelphia City Council recognizes Vernon Odom for 42 years of service at Action News

EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia City Council recognizes Vernon Odom. Jim Gardner has more on Action News at 6 p.m. on March 21, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A beloved member of the Action News family received a much-deserved distinction from Philadelphia City Council on Thursday.

Council members unanimously voted to recognize Vernon Odom for his 42 years of service here at 6ABC.

From crime and corruption to scandal and politics, Vernon has covered thousands of stories during his career.

Vern says he still remembers when he first came to Philadelphia.

"When I came here I was nervous, I was coming from Atlanta, which was a much smaller southern town and I didn't know what was going to happen. I was very, very shy and bashful and sort of a country guy who didn't know what was going to happen in this big city," Vernon said.

Vernon says he's thankful to Philadelphia and its wonderful people for the life they given him.

We thank you too, Vern.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & events
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Customer robs Germantown bar, kills employee; suspect at large
Mom to daughter as she's choked to death: It's 'OK to go'
How $38 Million In Cocaine Was Seized at Port of Philadelphia
Indicted Philly labor leader challenges bribery charges
Bryce Harper hits 1st, 2nd spring training home runs with Phillies
Robocall a problem looking for a solution say exasperated phone users
15 years later: Remembering the implosion of the Vet
Show More
AccuWeather: Spring Soaking to Wicked Winds
Upper Dublin police investigating recent car break-ins
Philly D.A. wants to reform how office approaches parole and probation
MillerCoors sues Anheuser-Busch over Super Bowl ad
S. Jersey family spreading positive message on World Down Syndrome Day
More TOP STORIES News