Philadelphia City Council recognizes Vernon Odom for 42 years of service at Action News

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A beloved member of the Action News family received a much-deserved distinction from Philadelphia City Council on Thursday.Council members unanimously voted to recognize Vernon Odom for his 42 years of service here at 6ABC.From crime and corruption to scandal and politics, Vernon has covered thousands of stories during his career.Vern says he still remembers when he first came to Philadelphia."When I came here I was nervous, I was coming from Atlanta, which was a much smaller southern town and I didn't know what was going to happen. I was very, very shy and bashful and sort of a country guy who didn't know what was going to happen in this big city," Vernon said.Vernon says he's thankful to Philadelphia and its wonderful people for the life they given him.We thank you too, Vern.