Jeep charity cruise through Philadelphia for "Go Topless Day"

PHILAEDLPHIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- ExtremeTerrain's 12th annual Go Topless Day is this Saturday, May 18th. All over the world, Jeep enthusiasts will celebrate with picnics, trail runs, and fundraising. In Philadelphia, they kicked off the celebration by cruising through the city with their tops off!Turn5, a retailer that helps people personalize their cars, has decided to make donations to three organizations this year: Angel Flight East, Coded by Kids, and Make-A-Wish in Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley.Jump in with us as we take a tour through the city and learn more about their charitable work!