Phillie Phanatic entertains a special audience

CHELTENHAM TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- It was a day full of surprises for a group of residents under special care in Cheltenham TownshipOur cameras were rolling as the Phillie Phanatic danced his way into the Wyncote Place Memory Care.The center provides compassionate care for seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.There were a lot of smiles and excitement as the Phanatic worked the room making friends along the way.Organizers called it a pep rally of sorts to lift the residents spirits and also raise awareness about memory loss.