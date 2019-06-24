Community & Events

Summer feeding site serves students' needs

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- School is out for summer and while that means sunny days of freedom, adventure, and vacation for most kids, it can also mean stretches of hunger for others.

In an effort to highlight the issue of child food insecurity in our region, several elected officials visited a summer feeding site in South Philadelphia Monday.

The site works to ensure access to healthy and nutritious food for all children year-round.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssouth philadelphiaphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing twin sister to death
Officials: 10 police recruits resign after planning to cheat on exam
FBI releases new info, reward, on 45th anniversary of cold case
Head Start worker accused of sexually abusing 2 children
Family left 'stranded' after driveway washes away
Crew members charged in cocaine bust appear before judge
At least 12 rounds fired in Mayfair shooting, man wounded
Show More
Teen among 11 people shot since Saturday in Philadelphia
Car slams into home, catches fire in Wilmington
Model suffers 2nd-degree burns after photo shoot gone wrong
Motorcyclist, passenger hurt after fleeing traffic stop
Seafood shop owner shot, wounded outside store
More TOP STORIES News