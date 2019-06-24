SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- School is out for summer and while that means sunny days of freedom, adventure, and vacation for most kids, it can also mean stretches of hunger for others.
In an effort to highlight the issue of child food insecurity in our region, several elected officials visited a summer feeding site in South Philadelphia Monday.
The site works to ensure access to healthy and nutritious food for all children year-round.
Summer feeding site serves students' needs
