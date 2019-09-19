100 volunteers take part in Aramark's Building Community Day

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Thursday more than 100 volunteers spent the day working on a beautification project at the Center For Family Services in Camden, New Jersey.It's all part of Aramark's Building Community Day.Inside, volunteers helped paint rooms and install blinds and whiteboards.Outside, the transformation continued with the creation of new outdoor play spaces and community gardens.There were even chefs brought in to help teach community members how to make healthier food choices.