Community & Events

100 volunteers take part in Aramark's Building Community Day

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Thursday more than 100 volunteers spent the day working on a beautification project at the Center For Family Services in Camden, New Jersey.

It's all part of Aramark's Building Community Day.

Inside, volunteers helped paint rooms and install blinds and whiteboards.

Outside, the transformation continued with the creation of new outdoor play spaces and community gardens.

There were even chefs brought in to help teach community members how to make healthier food choices.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscamden (new jersey)philadelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: Family pleads for safe return of missing New Jersey girl
6abc holding N.J. town hall on alarming, ongoing opioid epidemic
At least 1 shot near Chester High School: Police
17-year-old found gunned down in Philadelphia park
Driver crashes into pond in Lawrence Township, New Jersey
Police: Several women held hostage in makeshift after-hours club
Fashion District Philadelphia opens in Center City
Show More
How the mannequin from 'Mannequin' got to Fashion District Philadelphia
Delta flight diverted after 'cabin pressure irregularity'
Parents of slain Temple student file suit against bar where she met killer
Singer Josh Turner's road crew involved in deadly bus crash
The Washington Monument reopens
More TOP STORIES News