13th annual Delaware Auto show this weekend

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Hundreds of new and classic cars will be on display in Wilmington over the weekend.

The Delaware Auto Show starts Friday at the Chase Center.

Guests will get to experience the latest in auto technology and even sit behind the wheel of brand new vehicles.

There are also special events for kids throughout the weekend.

This is the 13th year of the Delaware Auto show, which runs through Sunday.
