13th annual 'Holiday Cruise for Kids' spreads joy to children in need

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Around 200 people gathered at Rose Tree Park in Media, Pennsylvania on Sunday morning to donate toys to children in need at a local hospital.The event was put on by the Delco Cruisers Car Club for their 13th annual Holiday Cruise for Kids event with U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program."Just think about a little boy or girl with a smile, a gift from Santa," said Mrs. Claus.Around 400 toys were collected, and they were packed inside a truck and cruised down to Crozer Hospital for toy distribution.The truck filled with toys was followed by 110 vehicles and supporting motorcycle groups. Volunteers helped get the toys out of the truck once it reached the hospital, and they distributed them to children in need.Mrs. Claus said she had one request for everyone to pay it forward this holiday season."I'd just like to make one wish, one wish for everybody out there, just do one good thing this Christmas, just do one good thing to help somebody and let that one good thing be like a ripple," said Mrs. Claus.