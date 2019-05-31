community journalist

Alex's Lemonade Stand celebrates 15 years of fighting childhood cancer

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- For 15 years, lemonade stands have filled the cups and hearts of families throughout Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

It started with one back in 2004 when 8-year-old Alex Scott wished no child would have to suffer with cancer the way she did.

Her legacy is carried on by the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, started by her parents, which has since raised over $150 million for childhood cancer research.

Today, they held their annual kickoff event in Philadelphia. The "Pitcher of Hope" Award was presented to Lamia Barakat, PhD, Director of Psychosocial Services, and Director of the Behavioral Oncology Research Program in the Cancer Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

See how the community at CHOP is still inspired by Alex to end childhood cancer forever.
