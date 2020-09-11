Delaware Valley communities remember victims of September 11th attacks

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5534851" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's how the terror attacks unfolded on September 11, 2001.

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey community is honoring the lives lost in the September 11th terrorist attacks 19 years ago today.First responders and Pennsauken residents placed 2,997 American flags on the grounds of the 9/11 memorial on Route 130 and Merchantville Avenue Thursday night.The flags represent each life lost.They will remain at the memorial until late Friday.The Garden of Reflection will be hosting a drive-through ceremony in Lower Makefield Township, Bucks County.During the ride, visitors will be able to tune their car radios to hear speeches from 9/11 family members and clergy.Out of the nearly 3,000 people killed in the September 11th terrorist attacks, 18 lived in Bucks County.