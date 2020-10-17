2 former NBA stars, back in town to give back

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia legend Rasheed Wallace was arguably the second-best basketball player ever to come out of Philadelphia after Wilt Chamberlain."Like I said, I still love Philly, and Philly loves me. I got a lot of family here still," said Wallace.This weekend, Wallace was back in town along with long time friend and former NBA star Stephen Jackson.Both men were raised by single moms who went on to have stellar basketball careers that reached the pinnacle.Both went on to achieve NBA Championships, Wallace with the Detroit Pistons, and Jackson with the San Antonio Spurs.Jackson, as people may recall, was a friend of George Floyd."When my brother got murdered in Minnesota, I inherited other people's pain because they don't have a voice to speak up for them," said Jackson.Now, both men are in town to help people in need."You know when we go into these areas, it's not just Black people, it's people of all races that don't have," said Jackson.Wallace said, "This city has given me life, has given me love, so I'm giving it right back."On Saturday, the men will be at the Lonnie Young Recreation Center at 1 p.m. in the city's Germantown section for a food and resource giveaway.They are also in the city to talk about equality and unity."We stand up as one, then we can have a better life," said Wallace. "Remember, as Black folks, I don't want more than you. I just want equality, that's all."Jackson said, "We're just taking care of our people, and when I say, 'Our People' it's all our people that are in the same struggle."The men have traveled across the country, helping people and their impact on people's lives has bared fruit.Ernest Stanton, who at a young age, lost his brother to gun violence, attended mentoring camps held by Wallace and became a successful businessman."I can do something positive to change lives, I'm an accountant, I help people in all their different transactions in life," said Stanton.Stanton and Jamisa McIvor whose in real estate, are sponsors of the events by Wallace and Jackson."I'm one of the people who are fortunate enough to make it out, so I like to come back to touch the youth," said McIvor. "As well, to let them know, 'hey,' If I did it, you can, do it as well."Jackson added, "This is something that I love doing, and I'm embracing to be able to help people, to put smiles on people's faces when I've been blessed."