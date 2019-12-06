EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5736478" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 20-foot Christmas tree glowing in Old City on December 5, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Residents in Old City are coming together to celebrate the holidays with a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony.The third annual event kicked off Thursday night and our Alicia Vitarelli was the emcee.Dozens of residents gathered to see the glowing 20-foot tree that was handpicked in Pennsylvania.