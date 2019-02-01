2018 N.J. Trooper of the Year Award

The New Jersey State Police recognized one of their own Friday for his commitment to justice and serving his community.Trooper Keith Ashley was presented with the 2018 Trooper of the Year Award at division headquarters in West Trenton.In a one-year period, Ashley spearheaded more than 100 criminal investigations, which led to more than 300 arrests for a wide range of offenses.He also helped save two people who where overdosing on heroin by administering Narcan.Ashley says being honored was an emotional experience."Winning this award means more to me than anything. It's a very humbling experience and something I am very proud of and my family is very proud of."Ashley was also given a red medallion for his uniform to recognize the well-deserved honor.