COMMUNITY & EVENTS

2018 N.J. Trooper of the Year Award

EMBED </>More Videos

Trooper Keith Ashley was presented the award at division headquarters in West Trenton as reported during Action News at 4 on February 1, 2019.

WEST TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
The New Jersey State Police recognized one of their own Friday for his commitment to justice and serving his community.

Trooper Keith Ashley was presented with the 2018 Trooper of the Year Award at division headquarters in West Trenton.

In a one-year period, Ashley spearheaded more than 100 criminal investigations, which led to more than 300 arrests for a wide range of offenses.

He also helped save two people who where overdosing on heroin by administering Narcan.

Ashley says being honored was an emotional experience.

"Winning this award means more to me than anything. It's a very humbling experience and something I am very proud of and my family is very proud of."

Ashley was also given a red medallion for his uniform to recognize the well-deserved honor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsPhilly ProudPhiladelphia ProudTrenton
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Petal the elephant moved from mall, headed to new home
Family honors off duty Deputy
Free Little Library at CAMcare
Philadelphia Police Department "Turning a Corner" program
More Community & Events
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Light Snow Moves Out, Temperature Rebound This Weekend
Union boss Johnny "Doc" Dougherty pleads not guilty
Petal the elephant moved from mall, headed to new home
Standoff prompts large police response in New Castle
Cory Booker 2020: NJ Senator running for president
Fix coming for Apple's FaceTime
Restaurant owner apologizes, will serve MAGA hat wearers
'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett breaks silence on attack
Show More
New Jersey taking Friday snow in stride
2 fmr. convicted Philly politicians speak on Dougherty, Henon
'Fiji Water Girl' files lawsuit against Fiji Water
Witness to Center City attack retracts his statement
Students, workers bundle up to cope with bitter cold
More News