FLOURTOWN, Pa, (WPVI) -- They teed up today in Montgomery County for a good cause.The 2019 Devereux Golf Classic was held at the Philadelphia Cricket Club courses and the Sunnybrook Golf Club.Action News anchor Matt O'Donnell took part.For more than 30 years, the golfing event has raised critical funding for the Devereux Organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania.It supports local individuals with emotional, behavioral and cognitive differences.