2019 Penn Relays starts Thursday: 125th Year for the Track and Field Event

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Penn Relays 2019 is in full swing. This the 125th year for the historic sports spectacle.
There are hundreds of events and a thousand athletes from around the world.
Those participating say this is a one of a kind opportunity.
"Penn Relays, in general, is a very exciting meet. You have people from around the country and globe coming here. It is a lot of fun but it also very competitive and my team we knew that coming in. We knew that we had to put our best foot forward not only for the prelims but also to get back tomorrow for the finals," said Kami Joi, a student at Neumann Goretti High School.
For athletes from middle school, high school, college, and professionals, this is the big stage.
It's an opportunity to learn - but also be seen.
"This is a crazy big meet, I have been to some pretty big meets but this has got to be the top. It's really cool to be in a facility where there are so many fans and spectators and I am really excited to what kind of energy the day brings," said Meagan Blair with the University of Wisconsin.
The three-day track and field event at the University of Pennsylvania's Franklin Field wraps up this weekend.
Top athletes will show off their skills and hard work, hoping no matter who they are competing for, or where they are from, the goal is to win and bring home a medal.
"I am a freshman so this is my first time being here and listening to the crown and hearing all the noise is getting me so excited and I am ready to compete for today and tomorrow," said Armani Brown with the University of Wisconsin.
"We are a Division 2 Schools so coming on the big stage it gives them an opportunity to see how big it really is about track and field because this one of the biggest things you can attend. I bring some for experience and others just see what they are going to do," said Wilbert Johnson, the coach with Virginia State University.
You can find more about Penn Relays here: https://pennrelays.com/
