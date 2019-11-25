2020 Miss New Jersey USA pageant takes place in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Glitz and glamour took over Atlantic City as dozens of women battled it out for the top crown.The 2020 Miss New Jersey USA competition took place at Resorts Casino and Hotel.Over 100 women took part in the competition that is operated under the Miss Universe Organization.Gina Mellish from Oceanport took home the crown.Action News' Jessica Boyington had the honor of emceeing the event.