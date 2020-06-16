2020 all-virtual Pennsylvania Conference for Women with headliner Viola Davis

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7486294" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Sharrie Willams interviews Dr. Africa Wallace, a Thoracic Surgeon with Capital Health about lung health during COVID-19. They discuss the importance of staying connected with your doctor's during this pandemic and the importance of smoking and vaping cessation so you don't increase your susceptibility to the virus.