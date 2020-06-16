2020 all-virtual Pennsylvania Conference for Women with headliner Viola Davis

Broadcast Sponsor:
Lung Health: The importance of staying healthy during this pandemic
Sharrie Willams interviews Dr. Africa Wallace, a Thoracic Surgeon with Capital Health about lung health during COVID-19. They discuss the importance of staying connected with your doctor's during this pandemic and the importance of smoking and vaping cessation so you don't increase your susceptibility to the virus. They also discussed managing stress and ways for Women to cope during these stressful times.
GUEST: Dr. Africa Wallace
Thoracic Surgeon, Capital Health
Leadership strengths and how to maximize your impact at work
Leslie Ferraro, President of QVC and HSN, discusses with Karen Rogers how strong leaders in the workplace can best serve their employees during difficult times.
Other topics discussed:
· The skills and strengths of strong and effective leaders and executives
· Communications skills for effective leaders in the workplace
· Offering flexibility for employees during difficult times
Guest: Leslie Ferraro
President, QVC and HSN, part of Qurate Retail Group
Advancing your education to further your career
Chief Marketing Officer for Hyundai Motor America - Angela Zepeda - speaks with Nydia Han about the importance of Women obtaining further education to advance their careers.
Other topics addressed:
· Going back to school later in life
· Tips for Women who want to moving forward in their careers
· During COVID-19, the need for corporate leaders to allow for flexibility in staff scheduling
Guest: Angela Zepeda
Chief Marketing Officer, Hyundai Motor America
The importance of staying healthy during this pandemic
Should you skip your doctor's appointments during this pandemic? The answer is no, according to Capital Health's Endocrinologist - Dr. Sheri Gillis-Funderburk. Dr. Gillis-Funderburk and Anchor Alicia Vitarelli discuss the importance of staying healthy during this pandemic by building a plan for safe doctors visits, utilizing telemedicine and finding time for a self-care routine.
Guest: Dr. Sheri Gillis Funderburk
Endocrinologist, Capital Health
Work/Life/Balance for Women during COVID-19
Chief Nursing Officer for Capital Health - Dr. Deborah Mican - discusses with Tamala Edwards the importance of Women maintaining work/life balance especially during COVID-19.
Other tips:
· Keeping up with doctor's appointments
· Find what brings you joy
· The merits of advancing your education
Guest: Dr. Deborah Mican
Chief Nursing Officer, Capital Health
Emotional Agility: Adapting Your Leadership Strategy in Difficult Times
Emotionally agility is the topic of this conversation with Bristol Myers Squibb's Jennifer Dudinak-Dickson - SVP of Global Regulatory Strategy & Policy and Anchor Nydia Han. They discuss ways for women to adapt their strategies & mindset, stay flexible and lead with compassion during difficult times on the job and at home.
Guest: Jennifer Dudinak-Dickson,
Senior VP of Global Regulatory Strategy and Policy, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS)
NOTE: The company dropped the hyphen in their name officially
How to Turn Being Underestimated into Your Greatest Advantage
Anchor Karen Rogers interviews President of U.S. Pharmaceuticals, GSK, Maya Martinez-Davis, about how professional women can turn being underestimated on the job into their greatest advantage.
Guest: Maya Martinez-Davis,
President of U.S. Pharmaceuticals, GSK
