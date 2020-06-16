2020 all-virtual Pennsylvania Conference for Women with headliner Viola Davis

Broadcast Sponsor:
Wondering how to move forward in this changing world?
The Nov. 11 Pennsylvania Conference for Women has you covered!
The first-ever all-virtual Conference will feature Academy Award-Winning Actor, producer and philanthropist Viola Davis and Tara Westover - the New York Times best-selling author of 'Educated'.
The two headline a dynamic lineup of speakers.
Our visionary speakers will share strategies and insights to help you navigate today's changing world.
The highly interactive Conference also will offer plenty of opportunities to network, support women-owned businesses, participate in an online job fair, develop skills you need now, and more.
TICKETS NOW ON SALE: Visit www.PAConferenceForWomen.Org for tickets and more information.
Women Amplified Podcast
Inspiration meets practical advice in this podcast from the nation's largest network of conferences for women in the workplace.
We cover topics around leadership, career advancement, self-care, transitions and other relevant issues that women face. In 30 minutes a month, we want to help you navigate life in your career and at home and bring your best "you" to all that you do!
Take a listen at https://www.conferencesforwomen.org/podcast.
Please visit the Conferences for Women NEW Resource Center for Confronting Racial Injustice webpage: https://www.conferencesforwomen.org/confronting-racial-injustice.
MORE ABOUT THIS YEAR'S BROADCAST SPONSOR CAPITAL HEALTH
Capital Health Cancer Center, located at Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, is the area's most advanced provider of cancer treatment delivered by some of the most experienced medical experts, led by Medical Director Dr. Cataldo Doria. At our center, a team of physicians from related fields such as medical oncology, radiation oncology, gynecological oncology, neurosurgery, hepato-pancreato-biliary surgery, interventional GI and pulmonology, radiology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, colorectal surgery, thoracic surgery and other specialties collaborate and provide patients with a network of physicians trained in the most complex oncology issues. Make an appointment today, call 609-537-6363.