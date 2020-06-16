2020 all-virtual Pennsylvania Conference for Women with headliner Viola Davis

Wondering how to move forward in this changing world?
The Nov. 11 Pennsylvania Conference for Women has you covered!
The first-ever all-virtual Conference will feature Academy Award-Winning Actor, producer and philanthropist Viola Davis and Tara Westover - the New York Times best-selling author of 'Educated'.
The two headline a dynamic lineup of speakers.
Our visionary speakers will share strategies and insights to help you navigate today's changing world. The highly interactive Conference also will offer plenty of opportunities to network, support women-owned businesses, participate in an online job fair, develop skills you need now, and more.
SAVE THE DATE: Tickets go on sale for the live-streamed virtual event on Wednesday, June 17. Visit www.PAConferenceForWomen.Org for tickets and more information.
Women Amplified Podcast
Inspiration meets practical advice in this podcast from the nation's largest network of conferences for women in the workplace.
We cover topics around leadership, career advancement, self-care, transitions and other relevant issues that women face. In 30 minutes a month, we want to help you navigate life in your career and at home and bring your best "you" to all that you do!
Take a listen https://www.conferencesforwomen.org/podcast.
