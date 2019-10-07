Community & Events

2020 Philadelphia Flower Show gets theme, tickets on sale

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
Tickets for the 2020 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show are now officially on sale with early bird rates if you buy now.

The theme of this year's show is Riviera Holiday with a special rose garden honoring Philadelphia's Grace Kelly, the Princess of Monaco and a former Flower Show judge.

The entrance garden, the star attraction as you enter the show, will transport you to the Mediterranean. Stick with FYI Philly and 6abc Action News for the latest on the upcoming show.
2020 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show: Riviera Holiday | Tickets
February 29-March 8, 2020

Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

