2021 6abc Philly Blood Drive with the Red Cross - March 25th


HOW BLOOD DONATIONS HELP SAVE LIVES
Blood donations are essential to ensuring the health of the community and the Red Cross must continue to collect lifesaving blood donation to ensure we do not face another public health crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion. That someone may be a car accident victim, a child battling cancer or a mother experiencing childbirth complications. The need for blood is constant and will not pause during this coronavirus outbreak.

COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS AT BLOOD DRIVES

Safety continues to be a priority for the American Red Cross and each blood drive follows the highest standards of safety and infection control. The Red Cross only collects blood from individuals who are healthy and feeling well at the time of donation. At each blood drive and donation center, Red Cross employees already follow thorough safety protocols to help prevent the spread of any type of infection, including:

· Wearing gloves and changing gloves often
· Routinely disinfecting donor-touched areas
· Using sterile collection sets for every donation
· Preparing the arm for donation with an aseptic scrub

During this pandemic, the Red Cross has also implemented additional precautions to ensure the safety of our employees, volunteers and donors, including:

· Checking the temperature of staff and donors before entering a drive to make sure they are healthy.
· Providing hand sanitizer for use before entering the drive, as well as throughout the donation process.
· Following social distancing practices between donors including donor beds, as well as waiting and refreshment areas.
· Wearing face masks or coverings for both staff and donors.
· Increasing enhanced disinfecting of surfaces and equipment.

March 25th Blood Drive Mega-site locations:

Courtyard by Marriott Philadelphia City Avenue
4100 Presidential Boulevard
Philadelphia, PA 19131

Vineland High School
2880 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360

The Red Cross requires donors schedule an appointment prior to arrival to manage the flow of donors at drives. To schedule an appointment, click here. If these drives are full, visit redcrossblood.org (enter sponsor code 6abc) and enter your zip code to find an open drive near you.
