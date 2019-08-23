Community & Events

24th Police District community field day

KENSINGTON (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police stirred up some excitement Friday afternoon in Kensington.

Officers with the 24th District hosted a community field day at Hissey Playground.

They handed out some free sports gear and school supplies to children who frequent the playground.

Some lucky kids even got to experience how it felt to sit on the officers' patrol bikes.

And for any kids wanting to look sharp for the first day of school, police provided free hair cuts.
