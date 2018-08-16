3 fun community events in Philadelphia this weekend

Celebrate 'commUNITY'

Help feed the homeless

Catch a concert by Road To Restoration

Looking to get out into the community this weekend?From school supply giveaways to a Christian concert, there's plenty to do when it comes to community events in Philadelphia. Read on for a rundown.---Join DOPE (Doing Our Part Eclectically) for a day of community fun and giving. All are invited to drop in for free food, school supplies, clothing and haircuts. There will also be moon bouncers and family friendly entertainment. If you'd like to contribute, the organization is still seeking vendors, volunteers, barbers and entertainers to participate.Saturday, August 18, noon-3 p.m.Womrath Park, FrankfordFreeAlso presented by DOPE, this is an opportunity to help feed the homeless in the area. You can participate by helping prepare and serve food, or by simply donating foods like salad, pizza, turkey, water and snacks (please, no pork or peanut butter). Cash donations are also accepted and will go towards supplies for the event.Saturday, August 18, 8-11 p.m.Thomas Paine Plaza, 1401 John F Kennedy Blvd.FreeThis Sunday night, Christian band Road to Restoration will celebrate the release of its latest album "Road to Restoration 2.0." Tickets to the show are $5 each.Sunday, August 19, 6-8:30 p.m.555 W Annsbury St.$5