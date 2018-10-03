COMMUNITY & EVENTS

3 top community and culture events in Philadelphia this weekend

Photo: Naija Fest Philly/Eventbrite

By Hoodline
Looking to get out into the community this weekend?

From a celebration of natural hair to a coming out party, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural gatherings in Philadelphia this weekend. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities.
---

24th annual International Locks Conference





First up, it's the 24th annual International Locks Conference. The cultural and educational event celebrates natural hair and holistic health among the African diaspora. You'll experience live music and spoken word performances. Crafts, service providers, health practitioners, healthy food and workshops will be on hand, plus activities for children. Come to shop, to learn and to network.

When: Saturday, Oct. 6, 12 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 7, 9:30 p.m.
Where: Universal Audenried Charter High School, 3301 Tasker St..
Admission: $10 for adults; free for children 12 and under
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Naija Fest Philly





Next, get your half-price advanced tickets for this celebration of the 58th year of Nigerian Independence. You'll get a a taste of Nigerian culture through live performances, art, fashion and food. Look for shopping opportunities, drinks and a chance to dance. This is a 21-and-over event.

When: Sunday, Oct. 7, 4-10 p.m.
Where: Reserve Lounge, 724 Arch St..
Admission: $10 advanced tickets; $20 regular admission
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sunday Tea: OUTFest Edition - Rock the Block





Finally, it's time for the free OUTFest, "the largest National Coming Out Day celebration in the world," according to the organizers. The block party at 12th and Walnut Streets will feature special performances, drinks, dancing and a safe space for queer women, trans people and people of color. An afterparty will be held at Tabu Lounge and Sports Bar with an additional cover.

When: Sunday, Oct. 7, 4-10 p.m.
Where: Tabu, 200 S. 12th St..
Admission: Free; $10 for the afterparty
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
