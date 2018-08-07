COMMUNITY & EVENTS

35th anniversary of National Night Out

35th anniversary of National Night Out. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on August 7, 2018.

By
WYNNEWOOD, Pa. (WPVI) --
Tuesday is the 35th anniversary of the National Night Out when communities across the country come together to fight crime and make their communities safer.

In Wynnewood, a truly larger than life figure is here to mark the occasion.

Shaquille O'Neal not only a major basketball player he also a sheriff's deputy. He is the big draw.

O'Neal greeted the fans at the Nation Night Out event in Wynnewood, Montgomery County.

This is where the event originally began 35 years ago.

Now across the country, thousands of communities take part.

The founder, Matt Peskin is from Wynnewood.

Their original idea stemmed from a high crime period.

Since then it has evolved, now part of the idea is for communities to get to know the police, and to come together.

