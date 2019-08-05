4 Bucks County children surprised by dad's homecoming at Sesame Place

LANGHORNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Four children from Bucks County got quite the surprise, courtesy of Elmo and friends at Sesame Place.They were about to share the stage with someone else very special.The children, ages one, three, six and eight, had no idea their father, Master Sergeant William Davis, was back home following a six-month deployment overseas.Their mom was in on the secret and happy to have her husband home.Sesame Place teamed up with the USO to pull off the reunion.It took about two months of planning, and turned out to be well worth it.