4 Great Deals In Rittenhouse Square, Right Now

Break a sweat at Halse Strength and Fitness

Relax at Le Reve Rittenhouse Day Spa

Catch a performance of 'Love, Lies & Taxidermy'

Wind down at Cryo Myst Therapy Lounge

Want to make the most of your days in Rittenhouse Square without breaking the bank? We rounded up four deals, from an hour-long salt therapy session at a spa to a film screening at The Drake, that are currently on sale, thanks to deals site Groupon.Those that don't like group workout classes can sign up to get in shape with Henry at Halse Strength and Fitness, who "has a broad educational background in fitness and specializes in training the tough cases." According to his site, "sessions last one hour and are designed according to what you hope to accomplish."You can get two personalized training sessions, normally $160, for $80.Treat yourself to an afternoon at Le Reve Rittenhouse Day Spa, where you'll find aestheticians who "employ environmentally friendly products in order to improve clients' outward appearances without compromising their health...As visitors unwind, Le Reve's team members tend to them with spa services for both outer beauty and inner wellness, from med-spa treatments and electrolysis to couples massage and chiropractic care."A 60-minute salt therapy for one, originally $120, is on sale for $79, and an hour-long session for two people, originally $240, is available for $155.If you're caught up on all of the movies that are out in theaters right now, then head over to The Drake in early February to watch 'Love, Lies & Taxidermy.' According to the site, you'll be "transported to a claustrophobic Welsh town" with Valentyn, the main character, "who can't decide which is worse--the teenage anguish of his unfulfilled love for Ashley or the dire predicaments of both their parents."You can get general admission tickets to the February 14th, 15th and 21st showings, normally $25, for $16.50 or tickets to the February 18th show for $19.75 (normally $30).After a grueling workout session with Henry at Halse Strength and Fitness, stop by Cryo Myst Therapy Lounge, Philadelphia's first Cryo Lounge outpost. Proponents of cryotherapy claim it helps the body recover from workouts more quickly, while also boosting metabolism.According to the business, "clients simply spend three minutes or less inside the Cryo Sauna for a quick exposure to subzero temperatures, which sends blood rushing to their core to retain heat. Afterward, the return to normal temperatures causes oxygen-and nutrient-rich blood to rush back to peripheral tissues, a process that reduces pain and inflammation while boosting energy."One cryotherapy session, normally $55, is on sale for $25 and a cryotherapy session with a facial, normally $100, is available for $45. Additionally, you can get two sessions, originally $110, for $45.---