4 images that got Philly tweeting last week

Photo: @PhillyCityRep /Twitter

By Hoodline
They're the images you decided are worth way more than a thousand words: The most compelling, consequential or controversial local pictures of the past week, according to Philadelphia's Twitter users.

Hoodline analyzed Twitter data to find the images that most captured the city's attention on social media. We collected all tweets with images from users in the city, used our own methodology to calculate the most popular and ranked them according to local interest.

First up is this from @ChildrensPhila, welcoming some of the city's newest arrivals.


@KatieKatro6abc brought this video of sidewalk cleanup after last week's storm blew through.

One of the most locally amplified Twitter images from @PhillyPolice was this one of two arson suspects.


And something that livened up Friday for many of you was this image shared by @TempleUniv -- one good dog showing the colors.
