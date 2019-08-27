Community & Events

4-year-old boy in Norwalk has Costco-themed birthday party of his dreams

By Cheryl L. Diano
NORWALK, Calif. -- Costco Wholesales stores, and especially their food courts, have a certain charm that goes beyond those $1.50 hot dogs.

That's why when little Armando Martinez wanted a party for his fourth birthday - he knew just the place for the celebration.

"He is obsessed with Costco," said his aunt Miriam Zakaria, who shared photos and videos of the festivities with Eyewitness News.

The Costco Warehouse in Norwalk shut down the food court so that Armando could invite all of his friends to celebrate his birthday with him. He even had a Costco hat and badge for the special occasion!

The party included all things Costco, from tasty samples to Costco "membership cards."



Happy birthday, Armando!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnorwalklos angeles countychildrenbirthdaycostcoparty
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MetroPCS employee fatally shoots would-be robber in Philly
KOP Mall theft suspect found hiding in ceiling with over $7,000: Police
Video shows police open fire as dogs attack man in Hunting Park
Police: Fatal NJ house fire sparked by burning yard waste
Triple shooting leaves 2 teens injured in Philadelphia
Porta-potty explosion under investigation in Gloucester County
Phillies RF Bryce Harper announces birth of baby boy
Show More
Back-to-school: Making textbooks more affordable
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge expected to be out of this world
Acting Philly commissioner sees 'tremendous opportunity' ahead
Source: Prostitute arrested in death of chef found in New York
Power outages concerning to residents, officials in Haverford Twp.
More TOP STORIES News