Point-to-Point Steeplechase at Winterthur

ENTER TO WIN: 4 tickets to the Kid Shellens and Tito's hospitality tent: Point-to-Point sweepstakes
Point-to-Point Steeplechase | Facebook
At Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library | Sunday, May 5, 2019
5105 Kennett Pike, Winterthur, Delaware, 19735
---------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.