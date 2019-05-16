Community & Events

50 free events in Philadelphia to celebrate Independence Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Excitement is building ahead of this year's Welcome America festival held throughout Philadelphia.

Thursday in Center City, organizers detailed some of 50 free events coming to the city to celebrate Independence Day.

Grammy award-winning artists Jennifer Hudson and Meghan Trainor will perform with the Philly Pops Big Band for the July 4th concert.

The six-day festival kicks off Saturday, June 29.
