54 new citizens welcomed at naturalization ceremony in Delaware County

MEDIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- It was all about citizenship in Media, Delaware County.
Fifty-four residents of Delaware County, representing 24 countries, took the oath Wednesday night to become the newest citizens of the United States.
Judge Richard M. Cappelli presided over the ceremony in Courtroom One in the Delaware County Courthouse.
Pride and patriotism was evident in the smiles of everyone involved.
