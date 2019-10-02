5th Annual Food Drive "Move For Hunger" prepares 3,000 meals

MALVERN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Dozens of boxes of food are set to be packaged and shipped to food pantries all over the Delaware ValleyThe apartment complex, AVE Malvern partnered with Move for Hunger to collect food items for families in need.The campaign encourages people who are moving to donate their unopened, non-perishable food items.This is the 5th Annual Food Drive to support Move For Hunger3,000 meals are expected to be picked up and delivered.6 pantries across Chester, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties will benefit from the donations.