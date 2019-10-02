Community & Events

5th Annual Food Drive "Move For Hunger" prepares 3,000 meals

MALVERN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Dozens of boxes of food are set to be packaged and shipped to food pantries all over the Delaware Valley

The apartment complex, AVE Malvern partnered with Move for Hunger to collect food items for families in need.

The campaign encourages people who are moving to donate their unopened, non-perishable food items.

This is the 5th Annual Food Drive to support Move For Hunger

3,000 meals are expected to be picked up and delivered.

6 pantries across Chester, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties will benefit from the donations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmalvern boroughphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Dallas officer gets 10 years for killing neighbor
Son backs over father, kills him in Philadelphia: Police
US judge: Injection sites don't violate federal drug laws
Man charged with burning baby's body, dealing meth with girlfriend
3 wanted in Victoria's Secret theft in New Jersey: Police
At least 7 dead when WWII plane crashes in fireball at CT airport
Phillies to extend protective netting for 2020 season
Show More
Thieves target locker room at Lehigh Valley LA Fitness
UDel students living at hotels will be asked to leave: Mayor
Pizza shop customers robbed at gunpoint
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
AccuWeather: Record heat in many, many areas today
More TOP STORIES News