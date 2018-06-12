COMMUNITY & EVENTS

6 Rutgers students honored for saving man from his burning home

EMBED </>More Videos

Rutgers students honored for heroism: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 10 p.m., June 12, 2018. (WPVI)

By
CAMDEN, N.J. --
Six Rutgers University students were honored Tuesday night for saving a 90-year-old man during a raging fire at a Camden duplex back in March.

Students Vanessa Solis Palma, Sehwan Park and Tammy Meneses were outside when they noticed flames shooting from the third floor of a nearby building.

They called 911 and started yelling. Their screams got the attention of three other students: Corey Zytko, Jonathan Perez-Gayton and Matteo Resanovic.

"Our first reaction was to go help, we dashed to the building, Corey went to get security, me and Matteo started getting people's attention from both buildings," said Jonathan Perez-Gayton. "Matteo decided to break in to get access to people inside."

Matteo Resanovic ran to the second floor where 90-year-old Albert Parker was awakened from a deep slumber.

"He doesn't understand what's happening and we're yelling 'Fire, Fire, Fire' and the only thing in his head was, 'My son, my son, my son,'" said Resanovic.

Corey Zytko explained: "his son Johnny was upstairs, he said that at least four or five times the entire night."

Unfortunately, they were unable to save Mr. Parker's son. The students, however, are grateful they were able to save the 90-year-old.

"We all just reacted to it, we were trying to look out for others, there's a lot of bad things in the world and we're just trying to be one of those good Samaritans, I guess you can say," said Zytko.

On behalf of a grateful city, Mayor Moran handed out proclamations to each of the six students, commending their roles in saving lives that night.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsn.j. newsnew jersey newsawardbuilding firerutgers university
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
15 pooches came to to play, parade and provide puppy love to residents of Holy Redeemer Saint Joseph Manor.
Great weather, big thrills for 2018 Atlantic City airshow
Philly school gets latest tech just in time for the school year
Kids were invited to "play in the streets" in Kensington
A bell honoring 911 victims heads to new home in NYC
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Authorities investigate homicide in Ardmore
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Show More
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
More News