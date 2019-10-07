6 time Olympic medalist shares her story with students in Camden, N.J.

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Six time Olympic medalist Jackie Joyner- Kersee was in Camden, New Jersey to share her story and help motivate students.More than 300 students from the Camden City School District were invited to American Water's headquarters to hear Joyner- Kersee's inspiring story directly from the elite athlete.The goal was to inspire students to stay committed to education and feel empowered.