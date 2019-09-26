6-year-old with cystic fibrosis gets drafted to Ursinus men's soccer team

Ursinus College men's soccer team signed 6-year-old Michael Mathis of Montgomery County, as the newest member of its team during an inspirational Team IMPACT Draft Day celebration.Michael is one of 30,000 patients in the U.S. living with Cystic Fibrosis, a disease predominantly diagnosed in children by the age of two.Vertex Pharmaceuticals sponsored the event to help raise awareness for the disease and the lifelong positive effects Team IMPACT has on the children.Team IMPACT is a national nonprofit that connects children facing serious and chronic illnesses with local college athletic teams, forming lifelong bonds and life-changing outcomes.Michael has become an official member of the soccer team. He will attend Bears practices, games, team dinners and events.Michael signed an official letter of intent on Wednesday, September 26, 2019 at the school in Collegeville.Michael's determination to persevere through adversity has already made him an inspiration to his future Bears teammates.