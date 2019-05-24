Community & Events

62nd Annual Junior Fire Patrol Awards

JUNIATA PARK (WPVI) -- A group of Philadelphia students are dedicated to keeping their classmates safe.

The 62nd Annual Junior Fire Patrol Awards and Luncheon was held in Juniata.

Elementary and Middle school students from around the city make up the Junior Fire Patrol.

They conduct their own meetings, monitor school fire drills and promote fire safety education.

The program is co-sponsored by the Philadelphia Fire Department and Penn.
