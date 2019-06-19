6abc celebrates diversity with Diversity Day Potluck and Picnic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Here at 6abc, today was a time to enjoy different cultures while trying food from all corners of the globe.Our station's diversity team gave all of us the chance to eat around the world without leaving the office.The Diversity Day Potluck and Picnic featured sweet and savory items, something for everyone to enjoy.President and General Manager of 6abc, Bernie Prazenica, applauded the company's efforts to celebrate our differences.