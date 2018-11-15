6abc Celebrates the Holidays

Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink - The Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink at Dilworth Park is open seven days a week from November 8, 2018 - February 24, 2019. The rink offers wintry fun for all ages, with a full slate of programs. Check out all the details here.Electrical Spectacle Holiday Light Show presented by PECO - Get into the holiday spirit at Franklin Square. Open nightly, this free light show illuminates the night with more than 75,000 lights to a variety of different holiday music. Enjoy festive food and drinks from a variety of vendors. The show kicks off November 15th and runs through December 31st.Deck the Hall Light Show - Join 6abc at The Deck the Hall Light Show presented by Independence Blue Cross, as we bring historic City Hall to life every night in Dilworth Park with the sights and sounds of the holiday season. The show kicks off November 19th and runs through January 1st and is free to the public.6abc/Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade - Celebrate Thanksgiving morning on the Parkway at the 99th Annual 6abc/Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade. There will be floats, balloons, surprise performances and special guests. Don't miss any of the action and tune in to 6abc Thanksgiving morning to kick off the holiday season with this exciting tradition.Historic Holidays in Old City - Kick off the holiday season in America's most historic square mile! Join us for Old City's annual holiday tree lighting ceremony on November 29th. The festivities continue all season long, including a Holiday Window Decorating Contest and Old City's Holiday Market. Also join us at the Betsy Ross House on December 2nd for a Community Menorah Lighting. Explore everything Old City has to offer during the holidays! Sponsored by Universal Dentistry.6abc/Dunkin' Donuts Holiday Food Drive Telethon - Tune in to Action News from 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM for our Holiday Food Drive Telethon. The telethon, hosted by Action News' Sarah Bloomquist, will take place on Giving Tuesday, November 27, 2018. Call in for the chance to speak with special guests and Action News talent or donate online at 6abc.com. Join us this holiday season in the fight against hunger.QVC West Chester Christmas Parade - Ring in the holiday season on Friday, November 30, 2018 at 7:15 PM at the annual QVC West Chester Christmas Parade! 6abc Action News Meteorologist Adam Joseph will be down at the parade alongside West Chester locals and all of your favorite balloons, floats and antique vehicles.Philly Holiday Tree at City Hall - The City of Philadelphia's Official Philly Holiday Tree will be lighting up The Met Holiday Plaza at City Hall and North Broad Street. This year's tree will stand tall at more than 60 feet and boast more than 2,000 lights. Check out the tree in person this holiday season starting on November 28th at 5:30pm. If you can't make it to see the unveiling, make sure to tune into Action News as we Celebrate the Holiday's at City Hall.Art Museum Tree Lighting Celebration - Join 6abc as we help light up the famous steps at the Art Museum on Wednesday, November 21 from 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm. There will be sweet treats, warm beverages and live music to kick off the holidays at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.