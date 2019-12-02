6abc Dunkin' Holiday Food Drive Telethon

Join 6abc in our fight against hunger. Call 1-877-940-6222 to make a donation to benefit Philabundance and other regional food banks. Members of the Action News team, local celebrities, and volunteers will be manning the phones. Dial in! You may get a chance to speak to one of your favorite Action News personalities - and make a difference. Hunger hits all generations. Every dollar counts. Connect. Share. Give.
The first 25 viewers who call into our telethon line (1-877-940-6222) to donate $250 or more will receive a commemorative copy of a 6abc's limited edition coffee table book, WPVI Action News Celebrates Fifty Years. This special copy will be autographed by members of the Action News team.
1. Philabundance is the Delaware Valley's largest hunger relief organization, securing, rescuing and distributing food, to help feed those in need, and advocating for solutions to fight hunger.
2. The mission of Philabundance is to drive hunger from our communities today and end hunger for good.
3. Philabundance serves 90,000 people each week who are at risk of hunger, 30% of whom are children and 16% are seniors. Other people Philabundance serves include the working class, college students and single parents.
4. Many of those whom Philabundance serves access our food services temporarily, to help them through a difficult financial period due to a health emergency, family crisis or cut in work hours, like those impacted by last year's government shutdown.
5. Philabundance serves five counties in PA: Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia, and four counties in NJ: Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Salem.
6. Philabundance provides food to approximately 400 partners - such as shelters, emergency kitchens, senior centers - and at locations where people access other services, including hospitals, libraries and schools.
7. Philabundance distributed more than 26 million pounds of food in the Delaware Valley in 2019; Of the food distributed, about 70% was perfectly good food that might otherwise have gone to waste. 83% is healthy food.
8. Abundantly Good is Philabundance's retail food brand, proceeds of which go to provide the same high-quality, upcycled food to our clients. In the past two years, sales of Abundantly Good have allowed us to give away 7,500 additional pounds of food to our neighbors in need.
9. Philabundance Community Kitchen is a 14-week culinary job training program for low-income adults that helps break the cycle of poverty. Its social enterprise, PCKatering, provides great food that gives back; proceeds of all orders benefit students, gradates and our neighbors facing hunger. In 2020, we will open the doors to PCK's new home, which will allow to us to extend the program to 16 weeks, train more students and provide more meals to the community.
10. For 35 years, Philabundance has worked tirelessly to relieve hunger now. In 2019, it expanded its mission to end hunger for good. Through collaboration with like-minded partners who offer food plus other services, including education, financial literacy, health care, housing and/or job assistance, we provide food today AND the tools clients need to help end hunger for good, providing stability for themselves and their families
11. Philabundance is grateful to its 17,000+ volunteers who worked more than 25,000 hours in 2019, saving us over a half a million dollars, which we put back into our feeding programs.
Hunger Statistics
1. Approximately 700,000 people in Philabundance's service area go to bed at night not knowing where their next meal will come from, or if they'll have one at all.
2. Hunger hits every zip code in the country, including YOURS.
3. While 1 in 9 people in the U.S. is food insecure, in our area, hunger is a crisis faced by 1 in 5 of our neighbors. (in Philadelphia specifically)
4. While 20% of Philadelphians go hungry, 40% of all food is wasted in this country.
