WYNNEFIELD HEIGHTS (WPVI) -- Young professionals and local non-profits gathered here at the 6ABC studios, to brainstorm new ways to make a bigger impact on the city of Philadelphia.We were proud to host the 5th annual "Give Back Breakfast" Tuesday morning.6ABC Audience Engagement Producer Troy Bauer presided over the event.Several groups laid out their missions on improving their organization, and the city of Brotherly Love.