'Friday Nights' at the Art Museum combines art, food and fun

If you're looking to jumpstart your weekend with a little art, food and fun, the Museum has a weekly, after-hours event that offers all three."Friday Nights is our live music series," says, the Museum's Manager of Evening Programs, "it happens every Friday night from 5 p.m.-8:45 p.m."The whole museum is open, and the event is included with your museum admission ticket."It's a great opportunity to come and explore the galleries and take in a live music performance as well," Kloss says.Musical acts vary week-to-week, ranging from jazz to blues, folk and soul and featuring both emerging and established artists from Philadelphia, New York and around the world."We're very excited to have these types of performances here in the space," Kloss says, adding there's no need to worry about dinner, "We have some delicious food and drink options."There are small plates meant for sharing created by the museum's catering arm,says options include a classic cheeseboard and charcuterie: "And then we're also serving some vegan empanadas with chimichurri sauce."The bar offers beer, wine and premium cocktails, and if you're looking for more of a VIP experience, round up some friends and purchase Friday Nights Plus tickets."You get a table that's very close to the performance," Kloss says. And a ticket includes admission for four, parking and a tasting dish.When you've had your fill, you can wander the galleries where there are volunteer guides to answer your questions."The museum is a lively, exciting place," Kloss says. "It's just a great way to kick off your weekend."2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130