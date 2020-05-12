6abc President and General Manager receives highest honor from Police Athletic League

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc's president and general manager, Bernie Prazenica, received the highest honor awarded by the Police Athletic League, and it all unfolded in the television station parking lot.With lights and sirens, a procession of PAL representatives arrived on Tuesday afternoon to honor and thank Prazenica for his work with the organization.Prazenica has served on the board of the Police Athletic League for 13 years.He is committed to PAL's mission of serving low-income kids with quality after school programs directed by full-time police officers.Prazenica was supposed to receive the PAL award at a dinner in April. Instead, he was given the award outside our studios."On behalf of PAL, we just wanted to take the opportunity during this very difficult time to be able to say thank you for your support over the years," said Captain Krista Dahl-Campbell, PAL's commanding officer."You have been extremely meaningful and we're all very grateful that you're such a prominent part of PAL," she told Prazenica.Bernie Prazenica said, "I am excited. I am humbled by it. It's been my pleasure to be part of PAL. It's a fantastic organization doing really incredible work so today they're giving me a little bit of a thank you, and I really appreciate it."Last year, 8,500 boys and girls across the city spent countless hours at PAL centers with their PAL police officers.