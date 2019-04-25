Community & Events

6ABC Take Your Child to Work Day

WYNNEFIELD HEIGHTS (WPVI) -- Thursday is 'Take Your Child To Work' Day, and you may have seen our Action News kids on the air!

Our Karen Rodgers brought her son into work, who did a few traffic reports for your Thursday morning news!

Vice President of News, Tom Davis gave his daughter a feel for what's it like to run a newsroom on a daily basis.

Other children got a look at the behind the scenes work we do everyday for our community.

They even got to hang out with Meteorologist Cecily Tynan.
