WYNNEFIELD HEIGHTS (WPVI) -- Thursday is 'Take Your Child To Work' Day, and you may have seen our Action News kids on the air!
Our Karen Rodgers brought her son into work, who did a few traffic reports for your Thursday morning news!
Vice President of News, Tom Davis gave his daughter a feel for what's it like to run a newsroom on a daily basis.
Other children got a look at the behind the scenes work we do everyday for our community.
They even got to hang out with Meteorologist Cecily Tynan.
6ABC Take Your Child to Work Day
