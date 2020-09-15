CHOP takes its Runway fashion show fundraiser virtually to benefit the kids

The Runway is the annual fundraising fashion show for the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.This year's event has gone virtual because of the pandemic. The event features patients, doctors, nurses and staff along with 6abc personalities working the runway for a good cause.The models will feature the latest fashion from some of the city's top designers. The show was prerecorded with the models using CHOP's Buerger Building as the backdrop for their runway.Two drive-up screenings of the event will take place onon CHOP's King of Prussia Campus and there will also be a streaming option for those who want to follow along at home.3401 Civic Center Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19104