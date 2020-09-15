FYI Philly

CHOP takes its Runway fashion show fundraiser virtually to benefit the kids

CHOP's virtual fashion show will have multiple drive-up screenings in King of Prussia and an option to watch online.
By and Timothy Walton
The Runway is the annual fundraising fashion show for the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

This year's event has gone virtual because of the pandemic. The event features patients, doctors, nurses and staff along with 6abc personalities working the runway for a good cause.

The models will feature the latest fashion from some of the city's top designers. The show was prerecorded with the models using CHOP's Buerger Building as the backdrop for their runway.

Two drive-up screenings of the event will take place on Thursday, September 24 on CHOP's King of Prussia Campus and there will also be a streaming option for those who want to follow along at home.



Children's Hospital of Philadelphia | The Runway | Facebook | Instagram
3401 Civic Center Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiachopfyi phillyfundraiser
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Caribbean Paradise transports you to Jamaica with its jerk chicken
Dining on the Main Line at Rosalie, Blue Pearl Cafe and Autograph
Frannie Nicks is soul food with an eclectic twist
Sweet Jazmines decadent desserts are to die for
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dulce's mom expresses regret one year after child vanished
Man dead after accident at Delaware Co. school
Arrests made after police break up large party outside 'Jersey Shore' house
Big Ten football, including Penn State, to return next month
Fact checking President Trump's ABC News town hall
NJ couple tips diner waitress with a car
No falling back? Senators seek to skip time change amid pandemic
Show More
Philly Observation Deck closed indefinitely
Vehicle located, suspect ID'd in Darby attempted abduction: Police
Scammers target college students with fake housing websites
More than 20 injured in crane accident in Austin
Trump faces uncommitted voters during Philly town hall
More TOP STORIES News