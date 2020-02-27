6abc's 2020 PHS Flower Show Riviera Holiday Special

"Riviera Holiday" celebrates the beauty and plants of the Mediterranean. The show runs from February 29 to March 8.

Say goodbye to winter, and "bonjour" to Europe's lush rivieras!Let the 6abc Accu Weather Team be your chauffeur across acres of stunning floral displays, olive orchards and sun-kissed citrus groves. Then take a stroll around Princess Grace's royal rose garden!Plus, the six great things to do at the Flower Show, from Mediterranean-inspired D-I-Y to "bloomin' brunches!"WatchFebruary 29-March 8Pennsylvania Convention Center1101 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107The theme of this year's flower show is Riviera Holiday, bringing the gardens and culture of the Mediterranean to the Pennsylvania Convention Center at the tail end of winter. And the experience starts in the central exhibit, as soon as you enter the hall.Sustainability is a big focus of the Flower Show and PHS extended a special invitation to five award-winning designers from around the globe to create some very special gardens at this year's show.For many of the exhibitors, the Flower Show is a family affair. Sometimes figuratively but in many cases literally with husband and wife teams and generations of families creating gardens they hope will take home best in show.There's a whole lot to love at this year's Flower Show, with many beautiful Mediterranean-inspired exhibits to explore. We take a look at some more gardens in the landscape and floral divisions.The Princess Grace Rose Garden is sure to be one of the most popular exhibits at this year's show. It's a tribute to Grace Kelly's Philadelphia roots, her passion for flowers and her deep connections to the Flower Show.Princess Grace was a master pressed flower artists, and if you explore the Design Galley at the Flower Show, you'll see people using flowers as a medium for all kinds of art. We found a mother-daughter duo who made flower pressing a family affair.This year's show will immerse you in the plants and culture of the Mediterranean and the show itself is much more interactive. Nowhere is that more evident than in the newly-designed Home Gardening Hub.There are so many different ways to experience the Flower Show beyond just strolling the gardens. Chris Sowers counts the ways, with six fun things to do when you go.As you wander the Flower Show floor exploring the many Mediterranean-themed gardens, you'll meet lots of people-from exhibitors to volunteers-who have been participating in the flower show for decades. It IS a competition but it's also about camaraderie.The Flower Show is the biggest fundraiser of the year for PHS, bringing in about a million dollars that helps keep PHS clean and green all year long. The non-profit's mission is gardening for the greater good and the work done by PHS is transforming communities and lives.