6abc's Jim Gardner rings bell at Philadelphia 76ers game

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News' own Jim Gardner rung the model Liberty Bell during the pre-game of Friday's Philadelphia Sixers - Dallas Mavericks match.
"He's a Philly legend, I mean, just like Dr. J, and Wilt, and Charles Barkley, you know, Jim Gardner is synonymous with Philadelphia. And that's what our franchise is all about - celebrating what's great about Philadelphia," said 76ers President, Chris Heck.
The team says the bell represents the unity and passion of Philadelphians.
The 76ers lost to the Mavericks 98-117.
