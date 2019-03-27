Community & Events

76ers put on a free clinic for elementary students

Fourth and fifth graders at Walnut Street Elementary got to play basketball with the pros as reported during Action News at 4 on March 27, 2019.

DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) -- Fourth and fifth graders at Walnut Street Elementary got to play basketball with the pros Wednesday afternoon.

The 76ers put on a free clinic at the school in Darby, Delaware County.

Team representatives entertained the young ones, and helped with basketball fundamentals.

They also ran them through a few drills.

This is all part of the team's initiative to promote a healthy lifestyle.
