86th annual Pulaski Day Parade held in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 2019 Pulaski Day Parade kicked off in Center City Sunday afternoon right down the Ben Franklin Parkway.This parade is now an 86-year tradition, celebrating the rich history of the Polish-American community.This year also marks the 411th anniversary of the first Polish settlers arriving in America.The event is named after General Casimir Pulaski, who came to America to fight for the settlers' freedom and later aided American forces.