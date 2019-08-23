Community & Events

8th annual Diner en Blanc held on Philadelphia's Boathouse Row

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A record 6,000 guests made their way to Kelly Drive along the Schuylkill River, scoring a seat to the 8th annual Diner en Blanc--an annual outdoor dinner party.

This year the location was Philadelphia's Boathouse Row.

Every year the location is a secret until the event begins, and this year it's the largest of its kind in North America with attendees sparing no detail.

"We got the paper lanterns, battery operated lights, and these table lights," said Koe Burchfield

"I learned from last year, go big or go home--so I literally went big!" said Koe's friend, Louis Santiago.

"It's our eighth year and eight is significant in rowing. You row in eight, we thought it went well with the theme," said Diner en Blanc co-host, Natanya DiBona

"I actually get to spend time down here rather than riding my bike whizzing by, seeing this---it's my favorite spot in Philly," said Lonnie Rosetsky.
